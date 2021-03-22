To the editor:
After reading Susan Rheault’s opinion letter of March 9, I have been trying to get my head around her commentary directed at the ex-president’s supporters. Do you really believe they are the only ones concerned that the white population will one day be the minorities in the U.S.? The present administration is doing all they can to make those fears come true. Only it is not fear of color on the part of Trump supporters; it is much deeper than that.
There are thousands of minorities infiltrating our country illegally. They are not coming here as the Jews, Turks, Italians, Irish and Germans with trades, skills, medical and criminal background checks. They are coming with support of the Democratic administration who are determined to dismantle what Trump put in place to protect the American people and laws of the land. As cruel as it may sound, most of these people have nothing to offer the United States except, “One Person One Vote.” They are unskilled, uneducated and bring a culture that is far removed from the moral codes we live by.
It is not fair or reasonable for the taxpayers to sustain the cost required to allow such unscrupulous behavior and thoughtlessness to the citizens of the United States. The southern borders are not the only threat to our majority. Washington power politicians like Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer are catering to and supporting known Socialist and anti-Semite members of the House of Representatives that swore an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution.
Your accusation of fear is real, Susan, but for the wrong reasons. Martin Luther King Jr. explained this to us, but you missed the point.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
