To the editor:
According to Robert Silverman of the Daily Beast being non-interesting is a mortal sin. Silverman’s article on Tom Brady sounded like CNN reporting on Trump. He thinks Brady is not interesting because he is not outspoken and does not revel his inner thoughts or private life. The further you read the more you realize Silverman is a Trump and “Trumpism Goons” hater.
Silverman’s comment “Brady is a boring person. Painfully boring, even.” Unless you are interested in the color of his underwear or how many times he has sex with his wife you do not understand the game of NFL football.
Tom Brady is far from boring on the gridiron. If we all performed as well as Brady at our work, we would have a better world. I must say his dislike for Trump and his supporters is as evident as your title of the article. Far removed from each other.
Your homily is nothing more than the same old CNN one-sided reporting of the election. You're right about Brady being so closed mouth about political and domestic issues. You only sell news when it is information from egotistical persons that are looking for media attention.
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback that ever played the game, and he has all the records to prove it. He does not need attention from the press on his personal or private life. He has the same right as all American Citizens. Freedom of speech both personal and public.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
