To the editor:
Every time I hear the word “moderate” Republican I cringe. That is code for someone without principles. They put their finger up into the political wind and vote.
In addition, it is amusing when I hear the term bipartisanship. Why should anyone surrender their principles and beliefs to appease someone? The role of government first and foremost is to protect the rights of the individual.
This idea of a collective society has its roots in Communism and Marxism. The individual is the smallest, most vulnerable unit and should be the most protected person on earth.
If we do not protect the individual, that is a rejection of human rights, to bodily autonomy and results in rule by the mob. There can be no compromise on the authority of the Constitution, to protect life and liberty of the individual; this includes the unborn beating heart.
This letter is not to denigrate any particular person’s beliefs but to actually uphold the right for you to have those beliefs. That is what I will always do as your state representative regardless of how the political winds blow.
Rep. Jonathan H. Smith
Ossipee
