Dr. Jay Neil epitomized what it meant to work at Memorial Hospital in the 1980s-2000s. He was a man of great faith and purpose, and his career as an orthopedic surgeon was a natural extension of his deep value for service and healing.
He was tough on me when I arrived in the late 1980s as if to test whether I could make the grade and be worthy of his respect. I responded by taking additional orthopedics courses so that I could delight him with the difference between a Galleazzi and Monteggia fractures of the arm.
Over time, I earned his respect, and we became friends. He demonstrated commitment and faith by what he did; not what he said. When his beloved grandson became ill with cancer, Jay shaved his head so his grandson would not feel alone and different, and depleted much of his hard-earned retirement to pay for his grandson's care.
He always came in to care for patients when there was lapse in coverage, even when he had been up the night before. He made those around him want to be better to both earn his respect and to emulate his high standard of professional and personal conduct.
I learned a great deal from Jay, was privileged to be his colleague and friend and am saddened by his loss. I send my deepest condolences to his family for the passing of a man who truly made a difference.
