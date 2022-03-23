Standardized test scores are vital not only to measure students’ educational progress but also to measure how well N.H. school districts teach our children. Not having these measurements or, worse yet, not using them is like hiring a carpenter to build a house without a tape measure.
If you don’t measure results and take action to correct problems, you are either out of control or trying to hide something or both. This has been true for the Conway school system financially, but now we are learning it has also been true academically for a very long time.
Where is the corrective action for low academics by the Conway School Board? Nothing! Fortunately, the public now realizes this problem and is speaking out in The Conway Daily Sun and with leaders like William Marvel in his columns and others taking action, like Eaton’s Nella Thompson and other young parents in the valley running for school boards and getting this message out. They have skin in the game and willing to fight for their kids and yours if you support them.
The solution is this new generation with new ideas laser focused on parents’ concern for their children’s basic education as number one priority. Not the old generation in power now focused on fluff courses, bloated staffs, bloated facilities, bloated payrolls, bloated benefits, bloated honor rolls, undersized classrooms and focusing on what is best for the school administration and their retirement benefits. Not the kids. Please join this new generation and save public education if it can be saved. They are willing to try and they know of other school alternatives that have better results.
