To the editor:
I find Michael Callis discussing his feelings about the Confederate battle flag conflicting.
He first condemns my assertion that an Eaton resident has the First Amendment right to fly it, then he expounds his pride that his distant Confederate relative, Sgt. Callis, “rather than surrender the flag, he left the battlefield with it and wrapped his seven children in it at birth.” Then he goes on to describe the one flag of the United States being the American flag.
OK, that we can both agree on. In fact, I fly the largest American flag on the tallest flagpole in Eaton for all to see. His comments should tell us that people can have feelings of pride in a heritage of the past that represented honor and valor only to have it branded today with our Cancel Culture to represent something hated.
On another note, Callis claims “the church board gave John his leave,” which is totally incorrect. I was duly elected to each of 12 one-year terms as president and served out all terms fully. The last one was to help the board raise funds to replace the steeple. This done, I was not interested in serving a 13th term. By the way, Mr. Q-tip did have a little to do with my last term. I wanted to make sure he did not get elected again on the church board on my watch.
John Hartman
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.