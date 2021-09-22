To the editor:
It's all about the tree for me. The hotels and restaurants will keep coming but a veteran tree like the one in Intervale will be gone forever.
Is there nothing we can do for this beautiful, sentient being? In my humble almost-eight-years up here I've seen lots of big trees go in the valley. Someone needs to step up and acknowledge these veteran trees and we need to protect them from demise.
What can we do you say? It was made clear at the meeting that this tree is on private property and crossing that line would not work. Can we come to some sort of compromise? The tree can be moved and it is possible to do. Unfortunately at $200k it is a high bill to foot. Can we raise the money for this as a community? I believe we could.
Another option would be to take a cutting from the tree and plant it somewhere else in the valley so its genetics could be carried on. Lastly and probably not an option. Can you build the hotel around the tree? Yes, the roots run long and far but the tree can retrenched and its root zone and crown made smaller.
What a beautiful tree for guests of the hotel to sit near and enjoy one of the best views in the valley. I work for a small tree company in Tamworth and we would love to care of this tree. I know other companies in the area would step up too for a project like this.
Regardless of what happens these trees need to be protected from further destruction. Please always remember that trees love quietly.
John Crepes
Center Ossipee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.