To the editor:
Mr. Joseph Dorsett, do you ever speak for yourself or do you look for another quote to make yourself look smart? This country is going to hell, and you want to give me and others lessons how to check facts. The fact is, we have politicians who put power, greed and lies over country. We are still arguing over masks and vaccines. During Trump’s term, it was easy to figure out true or false. Sadly, too many Americans didn’t pay attention. Mr. Dorsett, you have a right to your opinion, but don’t lecture me based on quotes, articles you cite, that’s still your opinion.
I wish you well, sir. I hope our country survives this mess.
John Bossio
Center Conway
