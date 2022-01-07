To the editor:
I gotta be honest. As a young person living and working in the Mount Washington Valley, I couldn’t care less about why you “need” your short-term rental.
The constant stream of letters from STR owners only galvanizes me to take more action against the insidious upper class “me-ism” that defines you boomers. You’re so focused on your own retirement that you can’t see the long-term effects of letting this area bow to the allure of unfettered tourism.
It’s not hard to imagine a future where the people who bake your bread and serve your meals can’t afford to live anywhere in the valley. It’s not hard to imagine because it’s happening right now. Many of my peers have left for greener pastures and many of your favorite restaurants and coffee shops can’t keep up because they have no one to work for them.
Furthermore, the argument that your STR guests stimulate the economy falls flat when often the point of booking such a space is to cut costs. Every weekend Hannaford and Grant’s fill with out of town families loading up on tax free groceries. Is that what you want? Or are you too busy sitting in your Boston brownstone counting your money to give any thought to those who live here year round and actually keep the economy running?
Joel Fisher-Katz-Keohane
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.