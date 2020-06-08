To the editor:
Having just read Michael Callis’ letter condoning George Soros, I felt the need to respond. Michael needs to listen to Steve Croft’s interview of Soros.
On “60 Minutes,” he admits to turning in fellow Jews to the Nazis and not feeling badly about it knowing they were going to concentration camps. Then just do a search for the groups that Soros funds and then when you see it is Black Lives Matter and other terrorist groups, reconsider your opinion of him.
Jim Shuff
Freedom
(1) comment
Black lives matter is not labeled, officially or unofficially, a terrorist group. You are either misinformed or intentionally making false accusations to suit your political agenda.ignorance is bliss as the saying goes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.