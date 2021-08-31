To the editor:
I have read with interest the recent articles regarding mask wearing in the schools. Mask wearing is not enjoyable for anyone but it is a relatively easy thing to do in order to protect all members of our community.
Given the prevalence of the new Delta variant, parents should welcome the use of face masks in order to keep their children and others safe. As we’ve seen over the past year and a half, new information and updated data has changed frequently.
We need to be fluid in our rules so that as new information comes in, we too can adapt. At the present time, groups such as CDC, AMA and The American Academy of Pediatrics all agree that masking for children 5 and up is recommended.
It is no one’s right to transmit a potentially fatal infection. People who use the argument that no one should be able to mandate these things, seem to forget about other mandates such as no smoking in public places and requiring certain vaccines before being allowed in public schools. This is for the public good and the safety of everyone.
Please stop making this a political issue when it is clearly a matter of science and safety. It is better for children to be physically in school versus the social isolation and the struggles with virtual learning that many children have. We want to keep the schools open while keeping everyone safe. I am thankful that our superintendent, school board and re-entry committee weighed the preponderance of evidence and opted to start the year with required masking.
I know it wasn’t an easy decision. Thank you for standing up for our children and protecting them in the best way we know how right now.
Jill MacMillan
Conway
