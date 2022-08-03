Based on several phone calls and other contacts I recently received and continue to receive, the article “Where will Jackson send its high school students?” gave some citizens the impression that some committee members, myself included, are entering the process with strong preferences regarding high school options for Jackson students.
Both professionally and educationally, we, as a family, have had wonderful experiences throughout SAU 9, from Jackson Grammar School through to Kennett High School. More limited exposure to the opportunities in the Fryeburg area have also been marvelous. During the pandemic, educators throughout the region have been the definition of grace under pressure. We feel incredibly lucky to raise our children in a community so rich with talented and passionate role models.
The only strong opinion I have entering the process of evaluating high school options for the students of Jackson is that we work hard to collect and carefully evaluate as much information as we can on all available options for all our students so that when we present our recommendations to the school board and community, they are evidence-based.
I believe that is the committee’s charge. To the best of our ability, we owe it to our students and taxpayers to do our homework so we can support the school board in making wise decisions.
