To the editor:
Anita Burroughs’ recent commentary about Justin Worthley is worthy of some commentary. Dark paths of self-righteousness may have engulfed both Rep. Anita Burroughs and candidate for Carroll County sheriff Justin Worthley. Here’s why.
To the editor:
Anita Burroughs’ recent commentary about Justin Worthley is worthy of some commentary. Dark paths of self-righteousness may have engulfed both Rep. Anita Burroughs and candidate for Carroll County sheriff Justin Worthley. Here’s why.
Mr. Worthley chose an irrational path rather than taking a wise, thoughtful approach to commenting on-line about child COVID vaccinations. He could have easily framed his entire disposition about the matter as one of supporting individual choice. Thoughtfully presented anecdotes and observations would have been sufficient. We don’t need irrational people in our sheriff’s department.
Mrs. Burroughs didn’t present us with much to support her point of view, but rather chose to present COVID vaccines as safe and effective. This is irrational. Everyone knows someone who has had a bad vaccine reaction. Everyone knows someone who got vaccinated and then got COVID. Everyone knows the corporations pushing these endless booster shot vaccine solutions are the same ones enabling great profits at the media companies delivering messages to the public daily.
Tell us, Anita, would you support mandatory COVID vaccinations for all public school students? No school age children are dying from COVID, just like no school age children die from the seasonal flu.
Anita, after reading your letter, I didn’t feel like you support individual choice about COVID vaccinations. I can think of no better way to destroy N.H. public education than mandating COVID vaccinations. The N.H. GOP wants to expand its school choice program. That would do it.
Jeff Robinson
Intervale
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.