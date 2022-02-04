Town Manager Tom Holmes states: “Pro-short-term rental advocates like to argue that there’s no difference between a short-term rental and a long-term-rental with the exception of the length of stay.”
He equates STRs to hotels and motels in an effort to suggest that STRs are a commercial use of a property. But the courts disagree. In a recent court ruling (Conway vs. Kudrick) Judge Amy Ignatius stated that the zoning ordinance’s definition of residential/dwelling unit “does not relate to who is using the property or for how long they choose to do so, but rather requires the nature of the use to be residential and not commercial.”
She went on to say: “The fact that the defendant may rent his properties for one-day (or one week or one year) makes no difference so long as the use is residential.”
Then Holmes suggests that paying room and meals tax is somehow “an important distinction.” But in the case of Russell vs. Donaldson, the court determined that “neither the financial benefit nor the advertisement of a property or the remittance of a lodging tax transforms the nature of the use of the property from residential to commercial.”
Lastly, Holmes states: “Short-term rentals are a business and a community has a long-established right to create zones that keep businesses out of residential areas.”
Holmes very deliberately no longer refers to the “commercial use” of STRs as a way of disallowing them in residential zones. No, now he refers to them as “businesses” in an effort to do the same. It didn’t work before. And it’s not going to work now.
It’s best to admit when you are wrong, and move on. But Holmes refuses to do so. Instead he’s doubling down on his flawed interpretation of the zoning ordinance. That’s a shame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.