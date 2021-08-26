To the editor:
I write in response to Mary Seavey’s recent letter in her capacity as a private citizen, “If Steiner’s behavior continues he should resign from boards.”
What Ms. Seavey suggests in her letter, even as a private citizen, is highly questionable, if not unconstitutional.
She suggests that Steven Steiner, for his choice of language during a school-board meeting, should be “counseled by” the government chairs on the boards on which he himself serves, and/or effectively forced to “resign” from those boards in the future.
However, Mr. Steiner, during the incident in question, was speaking in his own capacity as a private citizen and about a matter of public interest. And what he communicated is clearly free speech under the Constitution. Even his use of “the middle finger” during the meeting to illustrate what parents should say, if told their children must wear masks at school, is clearly protected.
In the seminal case of Cohen v. California, the U.S. Supreme Court held the petitioner’s wearing a jacket with “F*** the Draft” on it while inside a courthouse to be free speech: “While the particular four-letter word being litigated here is perhaps more distasteful than most others of its genre, it is nevertheless often true that one man’s vulgarity is another’s lyric. Indeed, we think it is largely because governmental officials cannot make principled distinctions in this area that the Constitution leaves matters of taste and style so largely to the individual.”
Individuals — not government — generally (but not absolutely) get to decide what they say in speaking “truth to government” on matters of public importance. Mr. Steiner did not, for example, expose his buttocks to people.
Ultimately, the real profanity during the school-board meeting was the mask mandate itself and the way the school board treated opponents of the mandate.
James Pietrangelo II
North Conway
