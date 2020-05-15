To the editor:
I just wanted to take this opportunity to commend the town’s employees and election volunteers for a great job in the face of difficult circumstances.
I am new to town, and I felt they went out of their way the last few weeks to make sure I was on the rolls and able to have my vote count. They were kind and courteous, knowledgeable and helpful.
Registration wasn’t easy, especially with the state not providing motor vehicle license transfers for the foreseeable future, but given the circumstance the requirements were thorough and definitely provide a good safeguard for the franchise.
A final note, your newspaper provided excellent impartial information to allow me to make an informed decision on all of the warrants and candidates.
Jack Vultaggio
North Conway
