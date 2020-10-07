To the editor:
The Daily Sun’s reporting of Donald Trump Jr.’s visit is sorely lacking in context and fact.
Trump reportedly said Hunter Biden took “$3.5 million from the ex-Moscow mayor’s wife” and that “the money is ‘linked to human trafficking and prostitution rings.’” There is no evidence that Hunter Biden personally took that money or that he spent it on human trafficking or prostitution.
Trump’s charge stems from a Senate Homeland Security Committee report. We know that sources for this report rely heavily on Russian disinformation campaigns. Its integrity is also in question due to comments by the committee’s chairman, who boasted that his findings would demonstrate Joe Biden’s “unfitness for office.” But the report found zero evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by Joe Biden.
Trump reportedly also “said the left ... is pushing the ‘sexualization of children’ with a controversial movie on Netflix called ‘Cuties.’” “Cuties” is an award-winning French film about a girl trying to reconcile the traditional values on which she was raised with the Western values that surround her.
Reviews and an interview with its director, Maïmouna Doucouré, make the film’s purpose clear. “Our girls see that the more a woman is oversexualized on social media, the more she’s successful,” says Doucouré. “And children just imitate what they see, trying to achieve the same result without understanding the meaning. … It’s dangerous.” While “Cuties” may be difficult to watch, it’s hardly presented as a film that “pushes the sexualization of children.”
Carroll County Republican Chairman Frank McCarthy reportedly said, “everything (Trump) said was fact.” But without putting Trump’s accusations into context, The Sun’s reporting presents Joe Biden and “the left” as supporters of human trafficking, prostitution, and pedophilia.
Do your job. Give your reporting context and provide us with facts. We sorely need to hear them.
Ishi Hayes
Jackson
