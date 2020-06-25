To the editor:
In response to Mr. “Retired Connecticut State Police Officer” with 27 years of service and now a full-time resident of the Mount Washington Valley, let me start with thanking you for almost three decades of LEO service.
I find it appalling that anyone would “read with interest” an article that even hints, at a public servant using force or any sort of violence against an unarmed inhabitant of our supposed “Live Free or Die” state. Especially because of a “traffic stop.”
This wasn’t a drug raid, or a domestic violence call. It was an unlawful intrusion of privacy in broad daylight.
I was in the car and can swear that no crime was being committed — that is, until our personal lives were blown open by this unwanted intrusion.
I’m also sorry to inform you that for anyone claiming to act on the government’s behalf, for them to lawfully deny anyone due process, as in an arrest without a warrant, or a search and seizure, which includes asking for papers and/or documents, the purported government official MUST have probable cause that a crime is, has, or is about to be committed.
An invalid inspection sticker is a violation, not a crime. According to the New Hampshire Criminal Code, anyway. You would think that the “officers” in charge of enforcing the “laws” would have to know them, wouldn’t you? Maybe the “officers” present that day should read the “NEW HAMPSHIRE REVISED STATUTES AT LARGE,” specifically RSA 625:9-(b) where it states, “(b) A violation does not constitute a crime...”
You go on to say, “If the operator simply would have complied with the officers legal request (as opposed to lawful) to produce his operator’s license all would have turned out differently.”
Fact is, you’re probably right; however, though Chris and I do not have the same beliefs or opinions when it comes to certain things, what that guy in blue who was wearing a badge did that day to my family was wrong. No matter how you slice it, Washburn caused physical, mental, and emotional damage to me, Chris and our son.
Christopher is 4 years old, and that man acting as an “officer of the law” attempted to smash a window out with a 4-year-old strapped in his car seat right “in the line of fire,” had that window broken.
Did he have the right to terrorize us by assaulting Chris with his taser twice, then proceed to pepper spray or mace him and the entire interior of my car? All because Chris refused to talk until a superior officer or a sheriff was on the scene?
Chris was obviously right to be fearful that day. He was right to request a superior because I have no idea why this guy came out guns a-blazing. I do not know what was motivating that cowboy with a gun that day, but I want everyone out there to know that our lives are not a game of Cowboys and Indians.
Mr. Retired, do you have firsthand knowledge of the facts as they relate to the day/incident in question? How about the status, standing or capacity of anyone involved?
It honestly doesn’t matter what anyone says anyway because at the end of the day, the video that I have proves it all.
Heather Wallace
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.