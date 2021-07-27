To the editor:
I'll start by saying, I've been meaning to write. And, at last, I decided I had to write.
I understand that opinion columnists enjoy considerable editorial latitude. But columns, even some news stories about religion, specifically Catholicism-critical stories, seem these days to be invariably tainted with a uniquely intemperate virulence, at least to this observer who labored 40 years in journalism's vineyard, in print and on TV. It's open season on Catholic figures, even if they are less-than-really-public figures.
It doesn't even seem to matter if the slander, very gratuitous and very vulgar in this case, is based on a less than irrefutable version of events or an alleged comment for which the subject is on record apologizing and which has, at best, tangential relevance to the issue at hand. I'd argue it had no relevance. It was an utterly gratuitous attack.
Jonna Carter ( Leap of Faith, June 22) went out of her way to call an elderly priest a "dick." Vulgar. Ageist. Gratuitous. And it happened on your editorial watch.
Have you ever permitted such an over-the-line cheap shot before? Would you allow a columnist to attack a female subject using an obscene four-letter reference to the female anatomy?
(I should add that there was a fair amount of reckless bigotry, ignorance and inaccuracy in Jonna's column, but this was at the pinnacle.)
I'm Catholic. But pretend for a moment that I'm Muslim and the vulgar slander was directed at an Imam. Would you have allowed it to pass your desk?
I don't think it ever hurts to step away and assess our standards. Also, it has been said that anti-Catholicism is the last respectable prejudice. As noted at the outset, I see endless evidence of that.
Wishing you a good week at work and at home.
Greg Wayland
Formerly of New England Cable News, Channel 7/Boston and, long, long ago, The Boston Globe.
Largo, Fla.
