To the editor:

Republican presidential candidates use the expression woke as an attack against cancel culture, political correctness, and racial justice initiatives. They say woke Americans are being politically correct and policing others’ words and actions.

Sure Greg, but as hard as you try, with your pretzel logic, propagandizing projectionism, and biased hyperbole you can't avoid the truth. We are witnessing, in real time the slow but gradual collapse of our economy. All in the name of "Equity and "Redistribution". In other words Communism/Marxism.

And, if you want to see what this will all lead to, I'd suggest you do a deep dive into what has happened in Argentina. A once vibrant, modern society was brought to its knees with crunching, overwhelming poverty, hyperinflation, and a complete inversion of democracy. In Argentina, there are now more people who work for the gov't or are on social assistance than actual workers/producers. The inflation rate is approaching 170%.

Maybe you can explain that to us in your New World Order language that all academics love to speak.

This letter has so many inaccuracies, it is hard to tell where to begin.

Gaslighting is exactly what Biden and his administration are doing to the American people. They have opened up our borders to people from about 100 countries (!) who are coming over at the rate of tens of thousands per day. And yet his cabinet members insist the border is secure.

Biden says he never spoke to his son about his business dealings. There is a mountain of evidence proving this to be a lie. Yet he continues to claim his innocence.

The AG says he is appointing an independent prosecutor to investigate Hunter Biden. This is the guy who let the major tax evasion charges lapse under the Statute of Limitations, and tried to give Hunter a sweetheart deal for any future crimes as well as all his past ones.

We've had several scandals where the authorities just can't seem to find out who is responsible; for example, the bag of cocaine left in the White House.

The letter-writer claims that Republicans are against price setting on prescription drugs. Yes, we are. In a free-market economy, there are many unintended consequences of price-fixing, the main one being lack of future innovative drugs. Why stop at drugs? How about we go full-Venezuela and fix gas prices too, which are causing "Bidenflation."

