To the editor:
As President Donald Trump does his best Adolph Hitler imitation and attempts to bring this country into fascism, there are supporters of his like Sun columnist Tom McLaughlin and that idiot that claims the BLM movement is the Black version of the KKK, who don’t see it that way.
McLaughlin likes to spin tales like his last one of poor Christians praying at a statue being accosted by those big, bad BLM protesters. What he fails to tell you, conveniently, is the vigil at that statue was organized by a right-wing white supremacist hate group.
You see, like Trump, they have this vision of America that comes directly from a white supremacist point of view. I am currently rereading “To Kill a Mockingbird” where the America then was one where even a low life white man was to be believed over any person of color. This is how a Trump supporter believes America should be. They have the attitude that people of color need to be grateful to the white man for allowing them to live here as long as they do as they are told.
These people, Trump supporters, live in ignorance and are obtuse. They have no problem with white supremacists storming a state house armed to the teeth and screaming in the faces of the police and accosting legislatures verbally, all because they don’t want to wear a mask calling it tyranny and an infringement on their constitutional rights.
Yet when a movement for equal justice for Blacks hits the streets, they are called thugs, anarchists, Marxists, and violent mobs, involved in insurrection and a cheer goes up when Trump sends in his Gestapo to put these protests down. The real anti-Americans are Trump and those who continue to support, defend and apologize for, him.
Graham Selby
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.