To the editor:
It’s laughable that (letter-writer) Phil Potter believes Republicans think for themselves. Since I became of age to vote in 1969, the Republicans have been using the same playbook, and they don’t deviate.
Because, if you do, you’re expelled. It’s the reason they can’t seem to get more of a diverse membership and the reason that the party has become a dinosaur on the verge of extinction.
Thanks to President Donald Trump, their demise has been hastened. Republicans who actually care more about America than party, have more sense than to stick with Trump and have left the party and will vote against him.
When you have a discussion with a Republican on their policies, their talking points are identical. It’s almost as if they all have the same handbook telling them how to respond to liberals.
As far as Ben Carson thinking for himself, if memory serves, he was verbally abused by Trump in the 2016 primaries but, along with others like Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, is now a Trump toadie. Also, once again, a Republican gets his facts wrong: Carson was a neurosurgeon.
So, Mr. Potter, he did not do heart transplants. One last thing, I’m not sure how to take being called “unpleasant, foul-smelling, bad-mannered, despicable, and diabolical” except to say, “I know you are, but what am I?”
One last thing, we aren’t trying to undo the 2016 election; we simply plan to deny him a second term so he can go settle up with the IRS. Thank you for your service to our country, Mr. Potter.
Graham Selby
North Conway
