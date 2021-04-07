To the editor:
There was a recent Op-Ed column by Dr. Carl Ladd, a registered lobbyist for school superintendents and administrators, that requires a response.
He launched those same old talking points about education freedom initiatives destroying public education that we have heard for 10 years. We heard these arguments when the education tax credit scholarship was being initiated. As we have seen, they were false then and are false now.
One thing that strikes me is these critics always talk about protecting the system but never mention the kids. Why is that? These initiatives are aimed at providing opportunities for our children. Even the best public school can't meet the needs of every child. Don’t students deserve the opportunity to have the option that best meets their needs?
Ladd repeats scare tactics from a partisan group that the bills for education freedom accounts (similar to health savings accounts) would cost the state $100 million. Perhaps they should look at similar programs for the impact in other states. The Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy in Concord estimates that 15 students would leave the Conway District in the first two years of the program. Would the district be decimated nd property taxes soar? Time to get a grip on reality. In reality, 14 out of 18 studies have shown positive academic outcomes for choice students with two neutral outcomes. But to go a step further, 31 of 33 studies have shown positive academic impacts on public schools where there is a robust choice program. Perhaps competition drives improvement in education?
Dr. Ladd also criticized a bill that would let public schools get waivers from state administrative rules to gain flexibility and innovate. We always hear about the advantage charter schools have in not having to abide by those rules. Local school boards should be supporting any effort that opens up an avenue for them to innovate as well.
But the most egregious comment was his attack on parents, saying the programs would “effectively leave students and families on their own to identify and secure the educational program." But we have heard this before. In the last election campaign, a former state senator said you had to be “well educated” to make these education decisions for your child. Parents whose children need these programs are dedicated to their children’s education and finding the best options. This elitist establishment viewpoint is an insult to every parent.
Glenn Cordelli, state representative
Tuftonboro
