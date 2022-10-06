When I first read the headline in Rep. Anita Burroughs letter to the editor of Sept. 21, I thought it was a copy of the Sun’s April Fool’s edition. It’s a joke, right? It reads: “McCarthy falsely claims that Democrats voted for tax hikes.” I can’t think of anything funnier than that.
However, once you start reading, she does not actually state that my claim is false, rather, that I gave no proof. You see that is the difference between her ilk and Republicans. We believe that the reader, if concerned, will go to nh.gov and get the facts. She believes she can publicly condemn a person’s integrity because her followers will not check the facts.
Please, if you really care about the state and the country, check the facts. All one needs to do is go to nh.gov and look up every bill that is presented, who sponsored it, who voted for or against it, and much more, including the state budget HB-1 and HB-2.
She correctly stated that Republicans have incrementally decreased the Business Profits Tax and Enterprise Tax. She forgot to mention, however, that every year since that first took effect the state has taken in hundreds of millions of dollars in excess revenue, over and above the amount needed to meet the requirements of the budget.
She claims the decrease in business taxes may somehow, without specificity, result in increased property taxes. In fact, the millions of extra tax dollars collected by the state as a result of lowered taxes has given us, this cycle alone, more than $440 million extra.
The largest Rainy Day Fund in history, and has allowed hundreds of millions of extra dollars to be allocated to municipalities to do just the opposite — decrease property taxes. See HB-1 and 2.
Finally, I’m somewhat taken aback that she believes her colleagues in this district need her help.
