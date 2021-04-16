To the editor:
My, my, Peter Huston (referencing his letter published April 4) have things changed. We can’t say anything true about President Joe Biden but it was fair game for four years attacking Trump.
Yes, for now we have free speech but that will change under the socialist policies we are embarking on. Imagine if you will if Donald Trump Jr. was thrown out of the service for drugs, bought a gun by lying on an application (drug addiction question), fooled around with his dead brother’s wife, and the laptop computer — all this seems to be forgotten now.
I wonder why the so-called media have buried this story. Oh, times have changed. Biden seems to care about the children at the border but has no problem ripping an unborn child from a mother’s womb.
No, Biden is no Christian. Peter Huston should stop his unsubstantiated diatribe against the good doctor from Eaton and know about who you are attacking. Dr. Long would not bother putting a Band-Aid on you Peter because he had a very successful practice in obstetrics and gynecology in Augusta, Ga.
Frank Evitts
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.