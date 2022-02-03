To the editor:

Sledding in the White Mountains

Wind is blowing all around

Falling snow is light

The large hill is slick as oil

And the sun is very bright

I see blurs of green and brown

A sled below my feet

My path is clear as day

So a tree I will not meet

Sledding on a scale this large

It feels beautifully diverse

For a second or two or maybe three

I feel like I'm riding on the universe

And with a sky so blue and a hill so white

This greatness cannot be

That's why I enjoy sledding so much

Why don't you come sled with me?

Evan Muir, age 11

Tamworth

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.