To the editor:
In response to two separate COVID-19 related letters by Larry Winefield and Bill Volk, Gov. Chris Sununu’s mask mandate was not lifted too soon. You’re just blinded by your allegiance to NPR, CNN, MSNBC, NYT, Washington Post and their brainwashing.
Logical people are fed up with the bureaucrats who keep moving the goalposts. In March of 2020, we were told to follow the science and wear masks to “flatten the curve.” So we did. Next, the CDC warned us to keep wearing masks because “we’ll run out of ventilators.” That never happened. Then, the “health-care experts” warned us to keep wearing masks because The Memorial Hospital was preparing for an “overwhelming surge of infections.” That never happened.
In Carroll County, the total positive cases to date are 2,160. Eight people in Carroll County died of COVID. Eight. In a national poll when Democrats were asked what percent of people who tested positive for COVID were hospitalized, Democrats responded that 50 to 55 percent of positive cases were probably hospitalized.
That’s their MSM misinformed mindset, 50 percent. The fact is it’s 1 to 5 percent. Again and again we were warned to follow the guidelines until the pharmaceuticals produced a vaccine. Vaccines have been produced and are being administered.
In New Hampshire, the total doses given are 1.11 million. People fully vaccinated are 349,000. By now we should be preparing to fully open the valley. No more goalposts.
I’ll take the vaccine, the fresh air, and the sunshine antitoxin. You can drive around in your airtight car glued to NPR, scared half to death, and wearing two masks. If this is your ‘new normal,’ have at it, because very soon, the rest of us are, in fact, getting back to normal.
Eric Fredrickson
Center Conway
