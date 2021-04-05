To the editor:
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s scandals are piling up. Nine sexual harassment claims. Where are the “feminists”? Silence. Vice President Kamala Harris has been asked but laughs while dismissing the question and walking away. But she firmly believed only one, Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation; it was disgusting to watch the Democrat inquisition. But back to Cuomo — he and his administration are responsible for thousands of deaths because he required nursing homes to admit known positive COVID-19 patients, and then covered up the actual number of deaths. His aide, Melissa Derosa, didn’t divulge this to us but to the Democrat administration.
Now it’s been revealed he put his family and friends ahead of receiving the vaccine over lesser-valued Americans. He also signed a $4 million book deal bloviating in his pandemic memoir and even blasting NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio for his “ego-driven narcissism.”
I don’t think mirrors are allowed in either of their households, offices, etc. He refuses to resign and is under investigation but I’m not hopeful. “Actions speak louder than words. The truth is a moral compass can only point you in the right direction, but it can’t make you go there.”
Elizabeth Kelsea
North Conway
