To the editor:
This response may be long but the question asked by Larry Day of Conway can not be answered simply.
Why is Trump being blamed for COVID-19 in the U.S.? When we first started hearing about coronavirus taking over China Trump was praising their leader for the efforts to get it under control (see his tweet on Jan. 24).
This narrative only changed by the administration when Trump started to notice that his inaction was allowing COVID to spread in the U.S. at a fast pace. All the while he bragged that we had 15 cases and it would soon disappear when the weather turned warm. He also compared it to the flu, which is a common talking point in disagreements about the seriousness of COVID-19.
This false narrative was pushed by Trump and on conservative media. On January 30, the WHO declared that we had a global health crisis while he was saying that we had it under control. The very next day he shut down entry to the U.S. from China.
On Feb. 7, he again tweeted praise for President XI for his response in China. He went on to tweet that warmer weather was coming and it would all be over. On Feb. 25, he asked Congress for funding to help fight the virus. The very next day it was announced the first community spread in this country. Trump knew this was coming. On Feb. 27, he announced that the virus would disappear “like a miracle.” On Feb. 28, he announces at a rally that the virus was a Democratic hoax.
In early March he states that anyone who wants a test can get one. This was not true. On March 16 he declares that it will take 15 days to stop the spread. Well, enough of the timeline of non-response we all know what happens from this point. He started hawking a drug that was not proven and because of the lack of trust in his administration he started referring to COVID-19 as the Chinese Virus.
Against all expert opinion he would not endorse wearing mask and refused to wear one himself. We did not even see social distancing at his daily press briefings.
Then this genius stands in front of the country and talks about shooting disinfecting into the body to kill the virus or the use of UV light on the body. It is silly for me to go on at this point.
We can plainly see what has happened in the past weeks in our country. The virus is surging in Republican governed states who blindly followed the wishes of Trump and reopened too early.
The answer is simply the fact that China is not in control of this country or the lack of response to the virus. This is why we blame Trump and not China.
Eddie Bennett
Hale’s Location
(1) comment
Because the left blames Trump for everything, why not the virus. They figure they will get some votes out of it.
