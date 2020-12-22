To the editor:
During the holidays, I often reminisce about Christmases past. After Christmas Eve dinner at our house, parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and all the children would then go to grandma’s house. As she opened the door, she would act surprised as we all stared at the Christmas tree in the living room with presents stacked under it and she would say, “That tree and those gifts weren’t there when I left.”
It was so sweet to me. The whole experience had a solemnness about it. After all the presents had been unwrapped, and a blazing fire in the fireplace, I would thoughtfully look out onto the freshly fallen snow and then heavenward, seeing enumerable shining stars and think quietly, “Which of all these stars was the star of Bethlehem?”
As we think of those who are no longer with us in this mortal sphere, may I share a sweet dream that occurred to me recently.
I saw my dad, grandma and many, many others talking with one another in peaceful conversation. Some were already resurrected and some were still spirits. I walked over to a cousin who had passed away years ago and commented, “I have stood in sacred places in my life but I have never felt such peace and love as I feel here. Why is that?” Her answer was simple and succinct, “Bruce, that’s because He is with us all the time.”
The scene softly changed and I found myself lying in my bed, my eyes moist with tears and feeling, “I want to go home,” but a soft voice in the night whispered, “It’s not your time yet, Bruce.” I look forward to the time when I will once again be with loved ones. I envision there, a place where every day feels like Christmas, and more important than any earthly present, there exists the purist form of love and the sweet memories of Christmases past — relived every day.
May Peace be with you this day and always.
Dr. Bruce and Connie Latham
Madison
