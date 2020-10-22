To the editor:
Rep. Chris Pappas deserves re-election. He has been working alongside Sen. Jeanne Shaheen to help small businesses and nonprofits to survive the continuing pandemic and the disastrous economic fall-out.
A small business owner and restaurateur himself, Chris understands exactly what is at stake right now for our struggling community. He believes in science and climate change, critical issues for the outdoor community of New Hampshire. Both Pappas and Shaheen are representative of the very best of New Hampshire. Smart, practical, effective and as bi-partisan as you can be during these disastrous and polarizing times.
Pappas has a bright future representing N.H. and is ready to take on the immense challenges ahead. Both are facing full-throated Trumper opponents who are uninterested in compromise, uninterested in science, opposed to helping small businesses, dedicated to cutting taxes for the very, very rich.
That both opponents moved to the Granite State less than a year ago just to run for office tells you all you need to know. Their connection to our state is paper thin. Once the election is over, they will scoot back to their GOP-funded pacs and lobbyist jobs and never give N.H. another thought. N.H. people know a true native when they see one. Vote for Chris Pappas and Jeanne Shaheen.
Dot Seybold
Jackson
