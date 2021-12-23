We celebrate at Christmas
when love came to this earth
A miracle from heaven Mary gave him birth
The angels told the shepherds
whose hearts were filled with joy
As they gazed upon or Savior,
Mary's baby boy
From far away wiseman came
the they too had heard
About the baby Jesus
We read it in God's word
You too can come to seek him
You'll find him waiting there
To bring you love and hope
In a world filled with despair
Donna L. Richardson
Conway
