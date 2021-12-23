We celebrate at Christmas

when love came to this earth

A miracle from heaven Mary gave him birth

The angels told the shepherds

whose hearts were filled with joy

As they gazed upon or Savior,

Mary's baby boy

From far away wiseman came

the they too had heard

About the baby Jesus

We read it in God's word

You too can come to seek him

You'll find him waiting there

To bring you love and hope

In a world filled with despair

Donna L. Richardson

Conway

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.