To the editor:
On Tuesday, CNN anchor Don Lemon opened his show “Don Lemon Tonight” with, "If you’re not going to get vaccinated, you don’t want to social distance, you don’t want to wear a mask, then maybe you don’t want to go to the hospital when you get sick. I know that sounds harsh but you’re taking up space for people who are doing things the right way.”
He went on to suggest restricting medical treatment for those who do not “wear a mask.” Anyone with even a sliver of compassion would never suggest denying health care to a significant percentage of the population and yet people like Lemon see no issue — legal or ethical — with such radical views. Worse, he is applauded.
As you might be aware, Don Lemon is gay. I find it ironic that his comments about the unvaccinated grossly conflict with his public statements regarding medical treatment of homosexual men during the HIV/AIDS crisis.
Back then, he expressed opposition to “medical discrimination” for those with HIV. He's not alone in his targeting of the unvaccinated as several news outlets expressed similar opinions. A Toronto paper going so far as to say "Let Them Die" in its headlines.
Sadly, I see a population willing to look the other way as millions of its fellow citizens are targeted as second-class citizens, as cries go up to prohibit them from restaurants, planes, jobs and now health care.
We must speak up for the rights of our neighbors — vaccinated or unvaccinated — and push back against a government and media which are clearly out of control. Because one day they will come for us and there will be no one left to speak in our defense.
Donna Dodge
Denmark, Maine
(0) comments
