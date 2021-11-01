To the editor:
This week I received the Moderna booster at the Memorial Hospital clinic. I also received the second Moderna vaccine there in March.
My compliments and thanks go out to the staff who work there and to those who organize the COVID vaccine clinic there. Both times I’ve felt safe and comfortable because of the professionalism and kindness of the staff.
It’s well organized, efficient and smoothly run. We’re fortunate to have this much needed service in the Mount Washington Valley.
Diane Schette
Silver Lake
