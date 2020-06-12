To the editor:
Is there some reason the breakdown lane on Route 16 between the scenic rest area and the other end of 16A by the Dunkin’ Donuts is now wider than the travel lane?
Clearly someone made a mistake painting the lines as now in order to keep between the lines you are driving right on the center yellow lines. Larger commercial vehicles will have a difficult time navigating the very narrow travel lane.
Sadly, this situation is going to result in a head-on collision given how close the vehicles are to each other and the increasing number of distracted drivers.
It seems that this is a very unsafe situation and should be looked into. As a property owner who travels this road often, I feel like this is an accident waiting to happen.
Debbie Spears
North Conway
(0) comments
