To the editor:
In April, residents who live in Conway voted to not allow short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods unless it’s owner occupied. That’s how it works in a democracy. The selectmen instructed the town manager and letters were sent out on May 7 to notice all short-term rental property owners to enforce the existing residential zoning rules.
Now, short-term rental owners and Realtors with letters to the editor, columnists and editorials are all questioning the decision that was made by the resident voters and is now being enforced by the town. Hey folks, the decision has been made. Whether I like it or you like it, or not, the decision has been made. It’s time to move on.
Conway and the Mount Washington Valley got along just fine before the proliferation of non-owner occupied STRs and Conway and the MWV will get along just fine now.
Danielle Dion
North Conway
