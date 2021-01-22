To the editor:
The excellent article by Tom Eastman about photographer Jamie Gemmiti reminded me that I wanted to thank you for giving so much space to the article about Willard Uphaus.
Mark, we also want to thank you for keeping the Daily Sun going, which at times must certainly not be easy. Since we are old enough (I will be 86 in a few weeks) to remember when you started the paper with Adam, we always appreciated your fairness with which you treated World Fellowship and us personally. Needless to say that publicity has been most helpful to correct World Fellowship's image in the community.
Even though we have been retired now for 20 years, we are grateful for continuing to receive the paper via email, since our almost 40 years in the Mt. Washington Valley can't help but keep us interested in the news from that part of the country.
Since today is the official Martin Luther King holiday, we are reminded of the title of MLK's last book, "Chaos or Community — Where do We Go from Here?", which he autographed for me at Riverside Church, NYC, on April 4, 1967, exactly one year before he was assassinated.
We very much hope that his spirit will prevail, and that the Arc of the Universe will continue to bend — slowly but surely — toward greater justice.
Christoph and Kit Schmauch
Columbus, Ohio
