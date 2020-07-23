To the editor:
First, I would like to thank Chris Bellis for his tremendous effort and expertise in helping local businesses reopen as safely as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Second, contrary to the inappropriate name calling in a recent letter to the editor, Chris is very thoughtful and knowledgeable.
The current scientific evidence clearly supports wearing face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 virus. It would save lives, and thank you Chris for being an advocate.
Charles Mallar
North Conway
