To the editor:
This letter is written in response to the bear article on the front page of the Conway Daily Sun, July 3.
Why is there a rash of bear burglaries? According to Jackson Chief Chris Perley, the bears have "had their way with local bird feeders and barbecue grills."
If you read the state's pamphlet on avoiding black bear conflicts and protecting your property from damage, the first point made is about bird seed. "Only feed birds between December 1 and April 1, and dispose of unused seed and store feeders inside."
Also in the state's pamphlet is education on grills. "Store grill when not in use. Burn off food residue and keep grease trap clean." What are these bears going after? Exactly what the general public is being told to bring in and keep out of wildlife conflict's way.
Another bear being removed from its home and relocated, moving the problem to another part of the state.
Cathie Gregg
Madison
