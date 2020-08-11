To the editor:
We are living in unsettling and even scary times. It’s overwhelming. And our tendency in the face of it all is often to throw our hands up and cry, but what can one person do?
The answer is, one person can actually do a lot.
One person can, for instance, choose to wear a mask in public, not as a political statement, or out of fear, but as a matter of public health.
One person can decide to stop using plastic whenever possible.
One person can make the move away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy options like sun and wind which are daily becoming more affordable.
One person can decide to support our local growers of food to maintain a healthy and sustainable agricultural base in our own county.
One person can decide on driving a more fuel-efficient vehicle, save money on fuel, and reduce carbon.
One person can embrace the idea that all people are created equal, and can act on that belief by speaking to racial injustice, or accepting differing creeds or beliefs, or making sure every child in this county has access to the same level of education, or insisting that all workers get a living wage for labor that supports us all.
And one person can vote — a freedom of that each of us has which is unrivaled in much of the world — that gives us a say in the kind of civil society we want to inhabit.
Now multiply that one person by 48,655, which is the approximate population of incorporated towns in Carroll County in 2019.
That’s a lot of people. A lot of positive change. It starts with one person: you. It ends with a group of committed citizens: us.
Please vote for positive change in November. Working together, there is nothing we can’t accomplish.
Caroline Nesbitt
North Sandwich
Candidate for Carroll County
District 4 State Representative
