I usually don’t reply to negative letters about myself, especially those conjured from fantasy rather than reality. However, Mr. Steven Connolly has now written about three letters based on fantasy.
His most recent letter from April 6 is worse than his usual diatribes distorting the truth or lacking basic facts. This letter challenges my and Rep. Karen Umberger’s character.
Let’s be clear: Neither I, nor Rep. Umberger, are bought off by lobbyists or allow lobbyists to ghostwrite our bills or amendments.
Every bill I wrote was done either by myself or by working with N.H.’s Office of Legislative Services. The bills I submitted are not in the interest of corporate lobbyists.
Please, tell me which corporate lobbyist wants better school meals for children or expanded property tax exemptions for veterans, the deaf and blind, or elderly Granite Staters? Which corporate lobbyist stalks the halls of Concord looking to improve first-responder retirement benefits? I am in Concord regularly, and I have not seen these shady characters.
What happens in Concord is not a controlled process. Any legislator, Democrat or Republican, can tell you this basic fact. The benefit of a citizen legislature is that we cannot be bought and sold.
The outcome of many votes tends to be quite random. With 400 volunteer legislators from various communities and backgrounds, outcomes are nearly impossible to predict.
Lobbyists often lose key votes in the House because, as volunteers who do not typically pay for campaigns, we cannot be bought. We serve our constituents and not special interests.
