To the editor:
The past legislative session ended in June, and the Legislature will be in recess until January. Despite limited committee work and no meetings of the entire State House, state legislators are still busy during our recess. Many of us begin the long process of drafting legislation.
We start this process in July, and most Legislative Service Requests finish by October or November. We spend hours each week writing legislation, coordinating with other legislators and working with N.H.’s Office of Legislative Services. Once we complete this process, we introduce our LSRs as House bills in January. I will be prime sponsoring 10 bills and cosponsoring about 20 more.
Over the coming weeks, I will be writing letters to the newspaper about these bills. I will also discuss them on my radio show, “All Things Politics,” airing live every first and third Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. on WASR (97.1 FM and 1420 AM). I will try to have the prime sponsors of these bills on my radio show, and I encourage constituents to call in and ask questions or share their opinions.
You can view the LSR titles by going to gencourt.state.nh.us and clicking on the “2022 LSRs” tab on the left side of the page. If you have any questions about these LSRs, you can call me at (603) 387-4210 or email me at brodiefornh@gmail.com.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.