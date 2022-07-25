To the editor:

I was surprised to see The Conway Daily Sun published a letter with profanities on July 22. Anyone can read the newspaper, from grandparents to elementary students assigned reading for school. Publishing the word “asshat” reflects poorly on the Conway Daily Sun and our communities. What does it say about Carroll County if we give platforms to those who cannot make a point without swearing? Should we be encouraging profanities in our political dialogue? The Daily Sun and Barry Ennis of Tuftonboro believe publishing swears for all of Carroll County’s children to read is okay.

