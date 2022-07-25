I was surprised to see The Conway Daily Sun published a letter with profanities on July 22. Anyone can read the newspaper, from grandparents to elementary students assigned reading for school. Publishing the word “asshat” reflects poorly on the Conway Daily Sun and our communities. What does it say about Carroll County if we give platforms to those who cannot make a point without swearing? Should we be encouraging profanities in our political dialogue? The Daily Sun and Barry Ennis of Tuftonboro believe publishing swears for all of Carroll County’s children to read is okay.
So why did Mr. Ennis call me an “asshat”? Because he lost a court case to my father, Roger Deshaies, back in 2000. Mr. Ennis was paid to do a construction job he never finished. Since losing in court 22 years ago, Mr. Ennis has decided that writing diatribes in our newspapers is the way to get even. He now has an ax to grind with my son — who was a year old when Mr. Ennis lost in court — and with me. If Mr. Ennis had just done his job 22 years ago, he would never have a reason to write his diatribes against my son or me during election season.
Consider the source when Barry Ennis writes diatribes. It is beneath our communities to publish swears in our newspapers. The Daily Sun is better than Mr. Ennis’s letters. They, too, should consider the source, especially when it is someone like Mr. Ennis, who seems to be quite the rump cap.
