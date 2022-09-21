To the editor:
Many Americans fail to consider the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming “self-evident truth” that we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Abortion activists believe that overturning Roe assaults women’s rights. Their proclamation of rights, however, has turned into the most significant misuse to the meaning of true value and human rights.
The ultimate source of human rights is not found in the mere will or choice of human beings, nor is it found in the reality of a state or public power. It is found in each human being, which are universal, inviolable and inalienable. Universal because the rights are present in each person without exception of time, place or subject. Inviolable insofar as they are inherent in the human person and in the dignity found in respecting duties. And inalienable since no one can deprive another person of given rights since it would do violence to his/her nature.
Human life is of true value and worth, and the life of the unborn should be able to develop in the mother’s womb, to live in a family, community, and nation, to grow in personality and develop intelligence and knowledge, to share in productivity and resources, all of which are in conformity with one’s transcendent dignity as a person.
Sixty million lives have been stripped of all attributes and dignity due to pro-choice forces. As a result, many women (and men) regret having had abortions. Distinguishing what is important in dealing with the value of human life must be confronted to clarify confusion when supporting choices and policies that desecrate life. The path to positive progress of human rights is not found in the pro-choice movement but in the protection of human dignity and value of inalienable rights.
Bonnie Kimnach
Kearsarge
