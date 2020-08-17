To the editor:
In his recent letter to the editor Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) offers numerous excuses for voting against HB 124O, a bill that would protect our most vulnerable young people.
This bill was universally applauded as closing a dangerous loophole in the law and was passed with a huge majority in the House and subsequently signed by the governor. The “Christmas Tree” items he objects to are innocuous especially when compared to an opportunity to protect our children against sexual assault.
He questions the intent of my letter and states that I intended to suggest that he does not care about sexual assault and protecting students. That was not my intent. I wanted to illustrate that, once again, Rep. Cordelli would not take action on a bill that was extremely valuable for the greater good of New Hampshire’s young people because of his rigid ideology and lack of empathy.
In 2018, Mr. Cordelli also voted against legislation that would ban the extremely dangerous practice of conversion therapy, once again demonstrating his rigidity in adhering to political ideology.
We need someone in Concord to represent those of us in Moultonborough, Tuftonboro and Sandwich with an open mind and compassion. Please vote for Caroline Nesbitt.
Bonnie Chehames
Tuftonboro
