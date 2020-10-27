To the editor:
Mike Cryans has a background that has prepared him well for serving on the executive council: teacher, banker, financial advisor for small business and individuals as well executive director of a non-profit that dealt with suicide and substance misuse.
He also served 19 years as a county commissioner in Grafton County including 12 years as chairman. For 16 years he served with Ray Burton. We all know Ray was tremendous with constituent service. The Burton family endorsed Mike. It is nice to know with Mike Cryans we have returned to first class constituent service which will always be his priority. The executive council shares authority with the governor regarding appointments, approval of contracts over $10,000 and the granting of pardons.
Mike has been getting phenomenal backing from Republicans because they appreciate his independence. He is a full time councilor and tackles each and every day with enthusiasm.
Please join me and vote to re-elect Mike Cryans, executive councilor, District 1.
Bonnie Chehames
Tuftonboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.