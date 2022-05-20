After the serious fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, a review of the protection of life and property that building and fire codes offer is in order. If this fire had taken place in the middle of the night the outcome would have been extremely grave.
Automatic sprinklers, fire doors with automatic closers, fire and smoke alarms, strobe lighting and hand extinguishers are active means to control a fire. The second is passive means: vertical fire wall assemblies, fire stop intumescent material, and fire-rated walls, ceilings and floors.
Very important in a low-rise resident occupied hospitality structure is a two-hour or higher rated vertical fire wall assembly, preferably masonry or precast concrete with fire stop intumescent sealer plugging up all the voids cause by piping or wires that penetrate this wall.
This vertical fire wall has to go horizontally from front wall to rear wall and vertically from foundation floor to penetrate and extend at least 30 inches above the roof line. Spacing of these walls needs to be considered by code review before construction.
There is a need is to “build to exceed code” as in many cases some of the codes may be reduced to the simplest and least costly means to build a structure. This is due to the need to reach an agreed consensus. Usually it is after heated discussions due to divergent views of the fire service versus the builders.
This fire in North Conway is a wake-up call throughout our country that structures similar to this are in use as resident-occupied buildings and do not have sprinklers or other fire-safe means for safe exiting for employees or guests.
These omissions need to be corrected over an agreed upon fair time frame.
