To the editor:
Were I a woman, and I suppose Cailtin Jenner's experiment in this field suggests that there could still be hope for me, I imagine I would take great offense at smarmy, progressive from hell columnist Quddus Snyder PhD's mansplaining to me the point in my pregnancy when my abortion rights, in his male-o-holic opinion, ought to end, and the collective's right to protect my fetus from me ought to begin.
I'd prefer that the U.S., the state of New Hampshire, and especially Quddus himself stay out of my uterus. Those in agreement, please wag your naked butts.
Bob Drake
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.