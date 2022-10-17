What a despicable tactic to try to influence voters by using misinformation and exaggerations to fear monger. When you see Democrat organizations’ advertisements on TV or read their mailings you would think their candidates have few positions or accomplishments to recommend them to voters.
Yesterday I received two mailings from the New Hampshire Democratic Party. One called people “extremists” who are pro-life and would like to see abortion banned or limited. The other claimed that Don Bolduc “would cut trillions from Medicare and Social Security leaving many without a way to pay for their medications.”
I’m alarmed by these attempts to frighten and deceive me.
It is a good thing the mailings come with footnotes now so you can do your own fact-checking. If you want to know Don Bolduc’s most recent (not in 2020) views on cutting government spending, use this link: New Hampshire U.S. Senate GOP candidates debate: Gov’t size (wmur.com). About two minutes in Bolduc says where he would make cuts in government spending. He doesn’t even mention Medicare. He doesn’t appear to want more costly prescriptions.
I would like to know: Who is more extreme, a person who wants to protect unborn human beings, or someone who wants to allow abortion, even at the moment of birth, for any reason whatsoever?
In most European countries abortions are banned with few exceptions after 15 or 16 weeks — when a fetal heartbeat can be heard. Why call pro-life advocates extremists?
These Democrat advertisements deceive and fear monger. Tulsi Gabbard was correct to call out the elitist cabal that controls the Democrats. I have to agree with William Marvel’s conclusion in his Oct. 6 column that Democrats are overly self-righteous and intolerant. The Democrats are producing advertisements that are far worse than the Republican’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.