To the editor,
I am formerly from northern New Hampshire and visit family in North Conway and Jackson multiple times each year. I love the people and the beauty of the area. I now live in south Texas, and unfortunately we are currently suffering from one of the nation's largest COVID-19 spikes.
We have 12 hospitals in my area, and all but one is currently out of ICU beds. Our governor recently mandated statewide mask-wearing, but unfortunately too late. I have many friends, both young and old, who have tested positive. Some very sick.
I recently heard of President Donald Trump's planned visit to Portsmouth. Beware, New Hampshire. Don't attend such a large rally and then go home to North Conway and Jackson and surrounding areas, bringing the virus home with you.
New Hampshire is in a very good place right now, one of the few states seeing declining infection numbers. I saw this morning that your governor isn't going to the rally. That speaks volumes of the precautions everyone in New Hampshire should take.
Watch the speech on TV if you need to. The virus is not Republican or Democrat. It will take whoever is in its way.
Don't go to the rally. Don't bring the virus home to your family and mine, please.
Barbara Guay Martinez
Brownville, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.